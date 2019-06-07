Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Rs 2,000 price cut

Xiaomi is offering its 2018 ‘flagship killer’ phone, Poco F1 with a price cut of Rs 2,000. The base model of Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available at Rs 17,999.

This is a temporary price cut on Poco F1 and it is available till June 9 on Flipkart and mi.com. The price cut comes as part of the ‘Poco Days’ sale on Flipkart which started on June 5. Also, the discount is applicable only to the base model of Poco F1. Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) is available at Rs 20,999 while the 8GB+256GB) model retails at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi has been reducing the price of Poco F1 in the last couple of months. The first price cut happened last December where all variants of Poco F1 were dropped by Rs 1,000. Earlier this May, Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut on the 6GB+128GB variant of Poco F1 bringing it down to Rs 20,999 from Rs 22,999.

Poco F1 was launched in India last August at a starting price of Rs 20,999. With Poco D1, Xiaomi offered a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 6. Poco F1 features 6.18-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery.

For photography, Poco F1 sports dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Poco F1 houses a rear fingerprint sensor, and comes with 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Quick Charge 3.0.

