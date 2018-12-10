Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India dropped, now starts at Rs 19,999

Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 on its Poco F1 smartphones. After the discount, the phone is now available for a starting price of Rs 19,999. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variants will be available for Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

“POCO Fans, the celebrations are on! We’re marking the 700K user milestone with the permanent price of Rs 1000 off across all variants of POCOF1,” said the company in a tweet. Xiaomi Poco F1 is exclusively available at mi.com, Flipkart and select Mi Home stores.

Apart from the Rs 1,000 discount, Xiaomi Poco F1 is available with Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,400 cashback offer. The Jio bundle also includes up to 6TB of 4G data. Customers can redeem the cashback in the form of 24 cashback vouchers of Rs 100 each, in the MyJio App after recharging Rs 299.

Xiaomi Poco F1 full specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a large 6.18-inch large display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone has 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear cameras. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Some of the rear camera features include portrait mode with background blurring, dual pixel autofocus, single-tone flash, HDR, face recognition, AI Beautify, and EIS for video shooting. The front camera supports AI portrait mode, AI detection of 10 different scenes, selfie timer, and face recognition.

In terms of connectivity, Xiaomi Poco F1 supports 4G dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and GPS. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

