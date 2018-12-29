Xiaomi Poco F2 is coming soon, but don’t expect a big upgrade

Xiaomi is working on a successor to its Poco F1, first smartphone under its power-users focused Poco series. Conveniently dubbed as Poco F2, Xiaomi’s new phone has made an unofficial appearance ahead of the launch.

Spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, Xiaomi Poco F2 is said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM, probably for the base variant. The smartphone has an impressive 2321 single-core score and 7564 multi-score on Geekbench.

It’s being speculated the Poco F1 successor will come with incremental upgrades in the camera and software departments. According to the Geekbench listing, Xiaomi Poco F2 runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. There’s no word on camera and design specifications.

Interestingly enough, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 successor doesn’t have the latest Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 855, which launched earlier this month. The processor is going to power the future flagship phones from brands such as Samsung (Galaxy S10) and OnePlus among others.

Xiaomi Poco F1 launched in India and globally earlier this year with a special emphasis on power users. The phone features liquid cooling mechanism and software-based optimisations for graphic-intensive applications. Highlight of the new offering from Xiaomi is the price tag – Rs 20,999 for the base model. Xiaomi Poco F1 continues to be the cheapest smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. At one point, it was considered as Xiaomi’s response to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones.

Apart from high-end specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1 cuts corners in terms of design and features a polycarbonate body bearing metallic edges – a combination quite popular in 2016 phones. Rest of the specifications are on par with the flagship phones in India.

Xiaomi Poco F1 has dual-rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 6.18-inch large display with full HD+ resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi recently launched an Armoured Edition of Poco F1 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 23,999.

