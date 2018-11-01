Xiaomi Poco F1 to LG G7+ ThinQ, here are top OnePlus 6T alternatives

OnePlus 6T went on sale in India on Wednesday. The new flagship killer comes with a range of new features but also makes some trade-offs like LED indicator and 3.5mm headphone jack. If you’re not impressed with OnePlus 6T, there are a few worthy alternatives in the same price vicinity.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi launched a new Poco sub-brand in India in August this year. The first phone under the sub-brand is Poco F1. Available at a starting price of Rs 20,999, Poco F1 takes on the premium flagship phones with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi Poco F1 is also one of the cheapest smartphones in the world to sport Qaulcomm’s top-end chipset.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a HD display. It features 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI duals cameras on the back and 20-megapixel selfie camera. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery. OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Battle of the flagship killers

Vivo Nex

If you were considering OnePlus 6T’s top-end model which is priced at 45,999, you may give Vivo Nex a shot. Powered by same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM, Vivo Nex is available in India for Rs 44,990. Highlight of the phone is that it delivers edge-to-edge display with an impressive 91.24% screen-to-body ratio without using a notch. Instead it has a fancy motorised pop-up selfie camera and works absolutely fine. Vivo Nex’s camera is also tad better than OnePlus 6.

Other key features of Vivo Nex includes 6.59 full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo Nex review: A high-end smartphone from the future

LG G7+ ThinQ

The most underrated flagship phone of the year, LG G7+ ThinQ is available in India at a starting price of Rs 39,990. The smartphone is powered by powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG phone comes with a range of machine learning and Artificial Intelligence features. Its camera (16-megapixel (f/1.6) + 16-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.9-micron) is also quite impressive.

Other important features of LG G7+ ThinQ include 6.1-inch QHD display, 3,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus USB Type-C Bullets review: Perfect OnePlus 6T companion

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:55 IST