Xiaomi Poco F1 to Samsung Galaxy M40: Top smartphones under Rs 25,000

Finally, the mid-range smartphone segment in India is getting some attention. Brands such as Samsung and Motorola are keeping the segment alive with some unique offerings. Xiaomi is also preparing for the launch of Redmi K20 Pro which is set to succeed its popular Poco F1 in the segment.

Let’s take a look at the top value-for-money smartphones in India under Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Priced at Rs 19,990, Samsung Galaxy M40 is one of the best mid-range smartphones in India. The latest Samsung smartphone offers a triple-rear camera setup including 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, Galaxy M40 comes with 6GB of RAM. It has a 3,500mAh battery.

You may also consider Galaxy A50 which has a similar set of specifications and design. The phone is available in India at a starting price of Rs 18,490.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 recently saw a big price drop in India. Now starting at Rs 17,999, Xiaomi Poco F1 is still one of the cheapest phones to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Poco F1 is now even cheaper than some of the popular mid-range phones including the latest Motorola One Vision and Samsung Galaxy M40. As far as specs go, Poco F1 comes with 6.18-inch full HD+ display, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual cameras, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

You can also wait for Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro which launched in China last month. The phone offers superior specifications including triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Motorola One Vision

Motorola’s One Vision is available in India at Rs 19,999. The smartphone offers unique 21:9 CinemaVision display with full HD+ resolution. It sports a 6.3-inch screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It also features unique gradient colour on the back. Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, Motorola One Vision has 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone comes with dual-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro is one of the well designed phones in India. Priced at Rs 24,990, Oppo’s latest phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage. Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera up front. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The highlight of Oppo F11 Pro is the 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture.

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM

Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available on Amazon India for Rs 22,999. The Android One-based phone offers a full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay. Powered by Snapdragon 710 processor, Nokia 8.1 comes with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras with ZEISS optics. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on a 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 09:03 IST