Xiaomi Poco F1 to Vivo V11 Pro: Top smartphones in India under Rs 25,000

India’s smartphone market offers buyers a lot of choices in every possible price segment. The mid-range smartphone segment sits between the flagship and budget phones. With many new phone launches taking place, there are quite a few options within the Rs 25,000 mark.

Here, buyers will find an array of phones from companies like Xiaomi, Honor, and Vivo. If your budget is around Rs 25,000 here’s a list of phones you can choose from.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s first smartphone from its sister brand, Poco is the Poco F1. You can get two variants of Poco F1 under Rs 25,000. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999. Another option is 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB RAM on the Poco F1 which retails at Rs 23,999.

Poco F1’s performance is at par with flagship phones as it runs Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor under its hood. The smartphone also comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. There’s a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. On the software front, it runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo but with a customised Poco launcher.

Vivo V11 Pro Vivo V11 Pro offers the latest design with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The waterdrop notch is tinier than the conventional notches and gives more room for display. The in-display fingerprint sensor lets users unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. Vivo V11 Pro is priced at Rs 25,990.

In terms of specifications, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. For photography, it has a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Up front it houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia 7 Plus Nokia 7 Plus is an Android One-based smartphone which ensures timely security updates and also first in line to receive software upgrades. The smartphone runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo as part of this programme. Nokia 7 Plus also stands out for its dual rear cameras which come with ZEISS lenses with 2X optical zoom. The same is found on its 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone features a 6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 3,800mAh battery claimed to offer two days of juice on a single charge. Nokia 7 Plus is also at the higher end of this price segment retailing at Rs 25,999

Honor PlayHonor Play is the cheapest phone in the list starting at Rs 19,999 (4GB+64GB). Honor Play is concentrated on gaming featuring GPU Turbo which is which is said to improve graphic performance by 60% and save battery consumption by 30%. The smartphone is presently optimised for PUBG with more games to come in the future.

Honor Play is also available at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 970 processor, and a 3,750mAh battery. In terms of optics, it also offers a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It has a feature-rich camera with AR lens, objects and effects and also an in-built barcode scanner.

Oppo F9 Pro

Similar to Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro also has a waterdrop notch and in-dsiplay fingerprint sensor, but a cheaper price of Rs 23,990. Oppo F9 Pro features the company’s VOOC fast charge technology which is claimed to offer 75% of battery in 30 minutes of charge. It is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery.

As for the rest of the specifications, Oppo F9 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, 12nm-based MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports dual 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, it features a 25-megapixel camera.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 07:09 IST