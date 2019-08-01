Xiaomi Poco F2 latest leak suggests AMOLED display with waterdrop notch

tech

Rumours around Poco F2 suggested Xiaomi might actually discontinue the brand. The launch of Redmi K20 Pro and departure of Poco executives fuelled the speculation even more. Xiaomi refuted claims of Poco shutting down and the company will most likely continue with the launch. New leaks further support claims of Poco F2 in the works.

Leaks confirm the second-generation Poco smartphone is in the works along with details on its display. Xiaomi Poco F2 is said to feature an AMOLED display which would be a big upgrade over Poco F1. Another leak shows that the company may not opt for the full-screen display on the Poco F2. The smartphone is seen with a waterdrop styled notch display. Poco F1 also has a notch display but with the older boat-shaped design.

All right, darlings. I have news for you. The Poco F2 exists. And it has an AMOLED display. More than that I cannot say at the moment. — Tech Auntyji (@techauntyji) July 30, 2019

The upcoming Poco F2 will be an upgrade over the existing Poco F1. The smartphone will presumably come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. According to Poco’s timeframe, Poco F2 could be launched towards the end of August.

Poco F1 which has seem major price cuts in India now starts at Rs 17,999. It is available in two more storage variants going up to Rs 27,999. The smartphone is still one of the top performing phones under Rs 20,000 in India. It comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Poco F1 has dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. It features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone also offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

