Xiaomi Poco X2 spotted on Geekbench, tipped to come with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:31 IST

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has already confirmed that it will launch a Poco F1 successor this year. A trademark application filed by Xiaomi hints that the phone will be called the Poco F2. Now, a mysterious new phone by Poco spotted on a benchmarking site has left everyone perplexed.

A new phone by Poco called the Poco X2 has been spotted on Geekbench. While the listing doesn’t give away much about the upcoming phone, it does reveal that the phone will run on Android 10 and have 8GB of RAM under the hood.

Apart from this, the listing also reveals that the phone will run on an octa-core processor by Qualcomm processor that is clocked at 1.80GHz. Beyond that, there is no information about this mysterious new smartphone yet.

Interestingly, Poco X2’s Geekbench scores are quite similar to that of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 that was launched in China last month. It is possible that the Poco X2 is the rebranded version of the Redmi K30. However, it is too soon to say at the moment.

Redmi K30 specs

As far as the Redmi K30 is concerned, the phone comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ dual-punch hole display. The 4G variant of the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset while the 5G variant runs on Snapdragon 765G processor. It has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The 5G variant of the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 4G variant, on the other hand, gets a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone gets a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The 4G variant of the Redmi K30, on the other hand, gets support for 27W fast charging.