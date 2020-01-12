Xiaomi Pocophone 2 is finally coming soon, key things to know

tech

Poco F1 was arguably one of the hottest phones launched in 2018. It offered premium specs at a competitive price, making it extremely popular among the users. Since then, fans have been waiting for Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, to launch a successor to the device. Now, a report says that Pocophone 2 or Poco F2 is nearing its launch.

Xiaomi has filed a trademark application for a phone named Poco F2. A similar trademark application was spotted online right before the company launched the original Poco F1. This indicates that Xiaomi is planning to launch Pocophone 2, or Poco F2, soon.

Interestingly, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse, back in December last year, had said that the company would launch a new device in 2020. “You will hear more from POCO in 2020,” he had written in a response to a query about the Poco F1 successor on Twitter. The recent trademark application coupled with Pocophone Global head’s comment last year is a clear indication that the phone is nearing its launch.

As far as specs of the upcoming Poco F2 are concerned, rumours haven’t detailed much as to what we should expect from Poco F1 successor. Last year, case maker Spigen listed two cases for the Poco F2 on its website. While the case renders didn’t reveal much about the device, they did confirm that Poco F2 will come with a full screen display and pop-up selfie camera.

The listing also revealed that the phone will sport a triple camera setup at the back along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The case renders reveal that Poco F2 could take its design inspiration from the Redmi K20 Pro, indicating that the phone would sport an OLED display as against Poco F1’s LCD display.

Separately, when Poco F1 was launched back in 2018, it was powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. Xiaomi is likely to follow this trend with Poco F2. The phone is likely to launch with Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855 plus in its core with an aggressive price tag.