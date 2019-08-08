Xiaomi promises 100MP camera phone after unveiling 64MP camera tech

tech

Updated: Aug 08, 2019

After unveiling 64-megapixel camera technology for smartphones, Xiaomi will now launch 100-megapixel camera flagship smartphone.

“Yes, we’ve been working on 100MP camera flagship phone! Beginning of 2019, we launched 48MP, & today all flagships use it. We’ll soon disrupt the market again with 64MP camera,” said company VP Manu Kumar Jain on Wednesday.

The 100-megapixel camera phones, 108-megapixel to be precise, will deliver 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution images, usually available from digital cameras. Xiaomi has said it will continue the partnership for the next 100-megapixel sensor.

“Photographers can not only take more detailed photos, but also make better use of their imagination and creativity with this sensor. The 100MP ultra high-resolution camera sensor even maintains a high-quality picture of 27MP in 2x zoom – more than doubling the pixels of a standard 12MP telephoto camera,” said Xiaomi in a blog post.

The announcement comes shortly after Xiaomi and Samsung announced 64-megapixel camera technology for smartphones. Based on Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 sensor, Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone will deliver brighter images in low-light conditions and richer details in brighter settings.

“With the pixel-merging Tetracell technology, GW1 also delivers bright 16MP images under low-light conditions. Even when the print resolution is 72dpi, it is able to print a large, high quality poster up to 3.26 meters in height. The 1/1.7-inch image sensor is one of the largest so far on the market, ringing in 34% larger than the standard 48MP smartphone cameras seen on typical flagship devices,” Xiaomi added.

According to reports, Xiaomi will introduce 64-megapixel camera on its upcoming Redmi Note 8 smartphone.

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also working on a 64-megapixel rear camera. Realme will introduce its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup in India today. According to reports, Realme 5 will be among the first to sport 64-megapixel camera.

