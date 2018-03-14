Xiaomi Redmi 5 with Snapdragon 450 SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its latest budget smartphone, Redmi 5, in India. The smartphone will be available in three variants – 2GB RAM/16GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage, priced at Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The smartphone will be available via mi.com, Amazon India and Xiaomi’s partner offline channels from next week.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, which launched in China in December last year, comes with an edge-to-edge display, just like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with improved low-light photography capabilities. On the front it has a 5-megapixel sensor accompanied by an LED flash, a new addition on Xiaomi smartphones. The smartphone runs on latest MIUI 9 Global ROM which comes with a number of India-centric features.

Other important features of the smartphone include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 10 hours video playback.

Here are the highlights from Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 launch event today.

3.17PM: That’s all for now, we will be updating the article with all the details of the smartphone shortly. Stay tuned.

3.15PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available starting next week via mi.com and Amazon India. Xiaomi has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer cashback on the handset.

3.14PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants will be available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999.

3.13PM: Redmi 5 will be available in three variants - 2GB, 3GB and 4GB of RAM.

3.13PM: All Redmi 5 smartphones sold in India will be locally manufactured - Manu Kumar Jain.

3.12PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with MIUI 9 which has a variety of India-specific applications.

3.11PM: Redmi 5 is bundled with an extra case.

3.10PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12-megapixel camera on the back. It has an LED flash on the front.

3.05PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. The company claims the phone delivers 10 hours of video playback.

3.04PM: Manu Kumar Jain explains Snapdragon 450’s performance prowess. He points out that Snapdragon 450 beats Snapdragon 430 which powers on select Motorola phones. He claims

3.03PM: Xiaomi Redmi 5 officially announced. The smartphone will be available in multiple colour variants.

3:02PM: According to Xiaomi’s teasers, the smartphone will not only be focused on improved performance but will also have larger battery life.

2.59PM: Xiaomi already has a strong lineup of budget smartphones which includes Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1 and Redmi 5A.

2.55PM: The event is scheduled to begin at 3PM. Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain has been teasing the new smartphone on his Twitter account.