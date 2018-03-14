Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Micromax Bharat 5 Pro: Two new Rs 7,999 smartphones compared

Micromax on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Called Bharat 5 Pro, the smartphone is available for Rs 7,999. The highlight of the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver more than 21 days of backup on standby mode and two days of backup on normal usage.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro with 5.2-inch HD IPS display sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera with LED Flash. The device has 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It also comes with “Face Unlock” feature.

“Our new addition to the successful Bharat range, the ‘Bharat 5 Pro’ will surely offer a complete package to the consumers at a very affordable price,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.

Looking at the specifications on offer and price tag, Bharat 5 Pro will face competition from Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 5 smartphone, which also launched in India today. Here’s the comparison between the two phones.

Bharat 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 720p resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM (for the base model). The smartphone is available in three storage variants, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB.

For photography, Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android-based MIUI.

Redmi 5 is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base variant. Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.