Xiaomi continues to expand its budget portfolio in India. The latest to join its popular Redmi series is Redmi 5. Available at a starting price of Rs 7,999, the smartphone is placed between Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. The lineup also includes camera-centric Redmi Y1.

Interestingly, pricing of these smartphones are very similar and can be confusing for you. For instance, Xiaomi Redmi 5A 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 5,999 whereas Redmi 5 2GB RAM variant costs Rs 7,999. Redmi 5 comes with a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It’s priced at Rs 10,999, which is Rs 1,000 lesser than the base price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

If you’re planning to buy a new Xiaomi smartphone and are confused which one to choose between the multiple RAM and storage variants, here’s what you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Price comparison

As said earlier, Xiaomi Redmi 5 2GB RAM with 16GB built-in storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM with 32GB built-in storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB built-in storage are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A 2GB RAM with 16GB built-in storage variant is available for Rs 5,999 whereas 3GB RAM with 32GB built-in storage is available for Rs 6,999. There’s no 64GB storage variant of this phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Which one should you choose?

Looks: Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with an 18:9 HD display (resolution for the base model) and is among one of the most affordable smartphones to feature a full-screen concept. Full-screen phones are hot new trend as most of the new premium and mid-range smartphones are offering this.

Specifications: Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor which is based on 14nmFinFET process and is optimised for longer-battery life. It’s relatively better than Snapdragon 425 processor which powers Redmi 5A.

In the camera department, Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12-megapixel sensor with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with flash. Redmi 5A has slightly higher resolution at 13-megapixel and is accompanied by LED flash. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by a 3,3300mAh battery whereas Redmi 5A is powered by a smaller 3,000mAh battery.

For performance, Redmi 5 is available in up to 4GB variant whereas Redmi 5A is available in 3GB RAM. Extra RAM helps smartphones to function smoothly, though it is not the only factor, but yes additional RAM is always welcome.

Reliability: Redmi 5A

The catch with Xiaomi Redmi 5 is that it’s still a new phone whereas Redmi 5A has been around for quite some time. Redmi 5A has received mostly positive reviews. In our review as well, Redmi 5A fared well and it’s among the best value-for-money smartphones. If you don’t want to risk putting money on a phone without reading reviews and want a phone at this price point, you most probably should consider Redmi 5A.