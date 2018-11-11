Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A get more expensive in India: Here are top alternatives

After Realme, Xiaomi has increased prices of its budget smartphones, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain blamed the depreciating rupee valuation for the price hike.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB variants have become expensive by Rs 600 and Rs 500 respectively and will be now available for Rs 6,599 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 3GB/32GB has been increased by Rs 500 and will be now available for Rs 8,499. The new prices are effective from November 11.

With Xiaomi’s budget phones getting slightly more expensive, you may consider these following phones which come with similar specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Realme C1

Interestingly enough, Realme C1 has also become expensive by Rs 1,000 in India. The smartphone is now available at Rs 7,999 about Rs 500 more expensive than the top-end model of Redmi 6A. Realme C1, however, comes with slightly better design and specifications. It has a larger 6.2-inch display with a notch. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 2GB of RAM.

Realme C1 has a dual-rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone supports up to 256GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It is powered by a bigger 4,230mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6: Lenovo K9

Priced at Rs 8,999, Lenovo K9 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor, Lenovo K9 runs on near-stock Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 3GB of RAM.

Lenovo K9 comes with a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual sensors. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. Other key features of the smartphone include USB Type-C support, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, 32GB built-in storage, and 3,000mAh battery. Lenovo K9 is also one of the few budget smartphones in India to come 2.5D glass on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi 6: Infinix Note 5

Priced at Rs 9,999, Infinix Note 5 runs on Android One programme. This means the smartphone will be receiving the latest security and firmware updates from Google on priority. Also, it offers near-stock Android experience.

The smartphone comes with a 2.5D curved glass design with a large 5.99-inch full HD+ display. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 processor and 4,500mAh battery. Other important features of the phone include 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 128GB expandable storage support. There’s also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 11,999.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:44 IST