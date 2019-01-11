Xiaomi Redmi 6 available with up to Rs 1,500 discount: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has been celebrating its fifth anniversary in India with five surprises for its fans. The Chinese company has so far made four announcements which include price discounts on its best-selling phones. The last offer from Xiaomi is a price drop on the Redmi 6.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage is priced at Rs 7,999. It was launched at Rs 8,999. The 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs 8,999 after a discount from Rs 10,499. Redmi 6 with the new price is available on mi.com, Flipkart and offline stores including Mi Home stores.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced price drops on three of its smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) is available at Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM variant is discounted from Rs 17,999 to Rs 13,999. Xiaomi Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) is available at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant is retailing at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 6 Pro (3GB+32GB) at Rs 9,999, and its 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 was launched last summer along with the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The budget phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor. It features a 5.45-inch HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. For photography, Redmi 6 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI cameras.

The smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Redmi 6 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers AI-based face unlock and fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes in four colour options of rose gold, gold, blue and black.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:44 IST