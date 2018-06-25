Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 launched: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Sunday launched two new devices, Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4, in China. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is available at a starting price of CNY 999 (Rs 10,000 approximately) whereas Mi Pad 4 tablet base variant retails at CNY 1,099 (Rs 11,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

A new variant of the Redmi 6, the smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch full HD+ display. It runs on Android-based MIUI 9 custom ROM and is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is available in multiple RAM and storage variants – 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 32GB, and 4GB+ 64GB. All the variants come with a microSD slot for expandable storage.

In the photography department, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup on the back featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front it has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. Just like the other Xiaomi phones launched earlier this year, Redmi 6 Pro camera also leverages the Artificial Intelligence.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro include 4,000mAh battery, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 32GB, and 4GB+ 64GB variants are priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,000 approximately), CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,000 approximately), and CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,500 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 19:9 display with a notch on the top. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

As the name suggests, Mi Pad 4 is a new tablet PC from Xiaomi. The new Xiaomi tablet is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE options with further RAM and storage variants. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage with Wi-Fi is available at CNY 1,099 (Rs 11,000 approximately). The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage with Wi-FI is priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approximately). Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 (Wi-Fi + LTE) 4GB RAM + 64GB is available at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,500 approximately).

Mi Pad 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 comes with an 8-inch full HD display. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Other key features of the tablet include 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It also comes with microSD slot for expandable storage. Mi Pad 4 also has face unlock feature.