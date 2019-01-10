Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India dropped by up to Rs 1,500: Specifications, features

Xiaomi on Thursday announced Rs 1,500 discount on its latest Redmi 6 Pro smartphone in India. The price cut is applicable on both 3GB and 4GB variants of the phone. Xiaomi earlier announced discounts on its other popular handsets including Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Y2.

After the price cut, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM with 32GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999, down from the original Rs 11,499. The top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now available for Rs 11,999. Interested customers can avail the discount on Mi.com, Amazon.in and offline stores including Mi Home.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was launched in India in September last year along with Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. The Pro model comes with a notched 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

A special occasion calls for a special price. Get up to ₹1,500 off on #Redmi6Pro for the first time. Now that's another #High5 worthy announcement. Get yours now from https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y, @amazonIN, Mi Home and offline stores.

RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/mk5BU2J4iO — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 10, 2019

Redmi 6 Pro features an AI dual-camera setup including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. It comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9. The phone supports dual-SIM (2+1, dual nano-SIM and microSD card slots), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and VoLTE among others. Redmi 6 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 10:19 IST