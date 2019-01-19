Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review: Impressive performance but cameras need to be better

Brand: Xiaomi

Product name: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Key specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4,00mAh battery, 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras

Price: Rs 9,999 (base model)

Rating: 3.5/5

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 series is the latest and most affordable smartphone series in India. The lineup comprises Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

Redmi 6 Pro can be considered an upgrade over the Redmi Note 5 with similar specifications but more features. Xiaomi launched Redmi 6 Pro last September at a starting price of Rs 11,499. It is now available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The 4GB+64GB model of Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999.

Redmi 6 Pro competes in possibly the most popular segment of the Indian smartphone market. With buyers spoilt for choices now, here’s what Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has to offer.

Design and display

Redmi 6 Pro is essentially a compact version of the Redmi Note 5. Thanks to its notch, the smartphone has been sized down to fit the 5.84-inch display. The notch is sizably small and doesn’t hog much of the display like the Redmi Note 6 Pro does. Also, there’s an option to hide the notch on the Redmi 6 Pro.

The smartphone is quite handy with the volume buttons and power key very well within reach. The buttons are also very slim and easy to use. However, the Redmi 6 Pro is quite thick and a little on the heavy side. With slimmer and lighter phones being the way forward, Redmi 6 Pro falls behind in this area.

The Full HD+ display has the familiar warm colour tones that you find on Xiaomi phones. The display also works quite comfortably outdoors with moderate sunlight. The auto brightness isn’t very accurate though and doesn’t adjust properly, and it would be better to turn it off.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor. The smartphone is smooth on everyday uses like phone calls, using apps, and multi-tasking as well. In terms of gaming performance, if you wish to play PUBG Mobile you can, but with graphics set to low. Otherwise, you can opt for Realme 1 which is a surprisingly impressive phone for games such as PUBG Mobile.

Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery which is said to last for two full days on normal usage. Staying true to Xiaomi’s words, the power backup on Redmi 6 Pro is impressive and will last you for a day and half at least with regular usage. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock is also impressively fast on the Redmi 6 Pro.

Camera

Redmi 6 Pro offers a dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone’s rear cameras produce decent photos outdoors and indoors with good lighting conditions. The HDR mode also helps deliver crisper photos.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro failed to give justice to this delicious with poor low-light quality. (Marcia Sekhose)

Portrait mode on the Redmi 6 Pro fails to impress with focus not hitting the right places. Honor 9N on the other hand has a better camera performance, especially with depth effect. Low-light photography is also another downer with the Redmi 6 Pro.

Verdict

Redmi 6 Pro won’t disappoint you with its performance. The smartphone, however, does lack in the camera department. If you’re looking for a phone around Rs 10,000, you can also opt for Honor 9N and Realme 2 which offer similar performance and trendier design.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:29 IST