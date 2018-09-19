Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Realme 2: Top budget Android phones with notch display compared

Xiaomi earlier this month introduced a new budget series of smartphones in India. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 series comes with the company’s first notch display smartphone in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sits close to the Redmi Note 5 Pro in terms of specifications and price. It is a new and upgradable alternative with trendier features like a notch display and dual cameras. On a broader scale, Redmi 6 Pro competes against Realme 2 which offers a similar set of features.

Here’s a detailed comparison between Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Realme 2.

Design

Redmi 6 Pro carries the same design language as its sibling phones – Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2, but with a less protruding camera. It is however quite thick and bulky. The smartphone has a metal body available in four colour options of black, gold, blue and red. The notch cutout is on a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with pixel density of 432 ppi.

Realme 2 offers a premium look with its glossy back imitating a glass body. The smartphone features a ‘diamond cut’ design in two colour options of black and red. Realme 2 also has a notch on a bigger 6.2-inch HD+ display topped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a lower pixel density of 271 ppi.

Performance

For performance, both phones use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on the older Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. Realme 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor. While both SoCs are based on the 14nm process, and have similar features, Snapdragon 450 has support for bokeh camera effects.

Battery life is also competitive between the two. Redmi 6 Pro packs a massive 4,000mAh battery, while Realme 2 has a slightly bigger 4,230mAh battery.

Camera

Redmi 6 Pro sports an AI dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and AI portrait mode. The same camera setup is found in the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera with AI beautify and portrait mode.

Realme 2 also offers a dual-rear camera setup which consists of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone offers portrait mode, and AI-based beautify mode.

Price

Redmi 6 Pro is on the higher scale in terms of pricing with the base model (3GB+32GB) priced at Rs 10,999. Another variant with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage retails at Rs 12,999.

Realme 2 has a cheaper starting price of Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB model. Realme 2 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is priced at Rs 10,990.

