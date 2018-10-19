Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Realme 2: Top 5 phones in India under Rs 10,000

The sub-Rs 10,000 segment for smartphones in India has become increasingly competitive over the years. With new companies like Realme and Infinix entering the segment with some solid phones, consumers now have more choices. Xiaomi, however, still leads the pack with capable phones like Redmi Note 5 and entry-level Redmi 6A.

India’s budget smartphone segment is no longer just about the top-of-the-line specifications. Now, you have phones with really good looks and much better design, and even iPhone X-like notch display. The battery life and overall software experience have also improved.

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone and don’t want to spend more than 10,000, here are the top five phones worth considering.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi series consists of Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A. Here, Redmi 6 is available at Rs 7,999 (2GB+32GB) and Rs 9,499 (3GB+64GB) in India. The smartphone doesn’t have a notch like the Redmi 6 Pro, but its 5.45-inch display offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. Redmi 6 sports dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, and runs on Helio P22 processor.

Redmi Note 5

Almost a year old, but Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 still stands strong as the top budget phone in India. Redmi Note 5’s base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. It has a 5.99-nch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Realme 2

Realme is currently one of the most popular smartphone brands. In less than six months since its debut, the company has launched as many as four phones. Realme 2 is one of the few smartphones offering a notch display with reflective glass-like back. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,990. Realme 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor. It also packs a massive 4,230mAh battery. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9 was launched last week at Rs 8,999. The smartphone will go on sale soon with an introductory price of Rs 7,499. Lenovo K9 looks dated up front but features a glass back design. It comes with a USB Type-C port along with support for dual 4G VoLTE. Under the hood, it runs MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. On the software front, it runs an almost-stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

Infinix Note 5

Infinix Note 5 runs on Google’s Android One programme. The smartphone offers fluid Android experience along with regular security updates. In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 5 has a 2.5D curved glass body with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone boasts a 4,500mAh battery, and offers dual 4G VoLTE support. Infinix Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

