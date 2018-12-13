Xiaomi Redmi 6A 16GB, 32GB prices restored to Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that its entry-level Redmi 6A will now be available at its initial launch price of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+32GB variant.

Xiaomi last month had increased prices of its select smartphone models including Redmi 6A along with Mi Powerbank 2i and Mi TV (32-inch Pro and 49-inch Pro variants). Prices of the two variants of Redmi 6A were increased by Rs 600 and Rs 500 respectively.

“This festive season has been very special for us with new records broken and new accomplishments achieved. Millions of Mi Fans and customers celebrated with us by choosing our products, and gaining immense joy and benefits from our range of innovative offerings at truly honest pricing,” said the company in a statement.

“We are positive that this will help bring more happiness to our Mi Fans across India, and we hope our Mi Fans and customers can make the most of these innovative products offered at even more incredible prices,” it added.

BOOM! #Redmi6A is back at launch prices! Get it now for ₹5999 (2+16) & ₹6999 (2+32).



2018 has been an amazing year for all of us at @XiaomiIndia & the celebrations are only getting started!🤗



I also have a surprise for all our passionate Mi fans! Keep watching till the end!😉 pic.twitter.com/JGkiXXP59y — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 13, 2018

Redmi 6A, launched in September this year, comes with a 5.45-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It features 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, and a triple SIM slot. It also supports face unlock feature.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:45 IST