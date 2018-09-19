Flash sale of Redmi 6A in India today: Price, specifications, features and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A smartphone will go on first flash sale in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is part of Xiaomi’s new entry-level smartphone series which includes Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A Pro. Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the most affordable one in the new series.

The first flash sale of Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be held of Mi.com and Amazon.in at 12PM IST. The smartphone will be available through other channels in the following weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price

Redmi 6A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the base model that comes with 16GB storage. The top-end model with 32GB built-in storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the variants support microSD card for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Unlike Redmi 6 Pro it does not have a notch on the front. It is also one of the first phones to run on MediaTek processor. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It has 2GB of RAM.

In the camera department, Xiaomi Redmi 6A offers 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include dual-SIM, Bluetooth, VoLTE and Wi-Fi. The phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. It also supports facial recognition for unlocking the phone.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 11:38 IST