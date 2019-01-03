Redmi 7: All you need to know about Xiaomi’s new phone with 48MP camera

Xiaomi is set to launch multiple phones later this month. While Redmi Go is going to Xiaomi’s cheapest Android phone, the company is also working on a phone with big 48-megapixel rear camera. Dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi 7, the smartphone is expected to launch on January 10.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has already posted a teaser on its Weibo account. The teaser also hints at the 48-megapixel camera on the phone, also rumoured as Redmi Pro 2.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 aka Redmi Pro 2 is expected to come with three rear cameras, making it the first Xiaomi phone to feature the setup. Earlier, Samsung and Huawei have launched phones with three rear cameras.

Redmi Pro 2, however, will not be the first phone to have over 40-megapixel camera. Back in 2012, Nokia had launched Nokia 808 PureView which featured massive 41-megapixel camera sensor. It is still one of the highest resolution camera sensors on a phone. Nokia, now overseen by HMD Globa, is working on Nokia 9 with penta-camera setup.

Apart from a powerful 48-megapixel camera, Xiaomi Redmi 7 will use Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 675 processor which features Kryo 460 processor and Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. It also supports 480 fps HD slo-mo recording.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:13 IST