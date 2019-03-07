Xiaomi Redmi 7 hand-on video reveals Redmi Note 7 Pro-like design: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi 7 has made another unofficial appearance ahead of the launch. After getting listed on TENAA certification platform, Redmi 7 hands-on video has leaked online. The video gives a closer look at the new design and also key specifications of the phone.

If the video is to be believed, Redmi 7 will come with a waterdrop notch on the front with fairly thicker bezels around the screen. The video also reveals the latest MIUI version on the phone.

Redmi 7 may borrow the gradient rear design from the recently launched Redmi Note 7 phones. The smartphone is rumoured to launch with multiple colour variants including purple and pink.

Rest of the elements such as location of fingerprint sensor, volume buttons and power button remain the same as Xiaomi’s last year’s Redmi 6 Pro.

As far as specifications go, Xiaomi Redmi 7 will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The top-end model is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

According to the recent TENAA listing, Redmi 7 will launch with 6.26-inch HD display. The phone will also come with dual-rear cameras including a 12-megapixel sensor.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:57 IST