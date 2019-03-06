Xiaomi Redmi 7 key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

After Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Redmi 7. Considered to be the successor to Redmi 6 entry-level phones, Redmi 7 has made an appearance online ahead of the official launch.

Listed on China’s TENAA certification platform, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 successor will come with newer colour options including pink and purple. As far as specifications go, Redmi 7 is listed with a larger 6.26-inch HD display. The phone will also come with dual-rear cameras including a 12-megapixel sensor. It’s likely the top-end model will feature two rear-cameras while the base model may have single sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 will be powered by an octa-core processor. The chipset name hasn’t been specified yet. According to the listing, the smartphone will come in multiple variants with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

Xiaomi’s current Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notched 5.84-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro include 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.

