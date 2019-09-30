Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7A available at new prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival

tech

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:24 IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A will be available at a discounted price on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. The two phones will be available for Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively at 8PM tonight.

Xiaomi launched 7 series in India earlier this year. Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Running on Android Pie-based MIUI, Xiaomi Redmi 7A is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone also supports expandable storage up to 256GB. In terms of camera specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 7A features a 12-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a larger 6.26-inch HD+ display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and 4,000mAh battery. The phone has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-rear cameras. The phone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

B07VVCZD5G

The latest discount on Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 comes after Xiaomi launched Redmi 8A in India. The new Redmi 8A comes with upgraded specifications and features.

B07QT54G6P

The phone has a 6.22-inch HD+ dotnotch display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The phone has 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 8A is available in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:13 IST