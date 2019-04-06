Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India soon

Xiaomi is expected to bring its next batch of budget smartphones in India soon. Xiaomi Redmi 7 along with Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A smartphones are rumoured to be in the pipeline for an India launch.

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in Nepal. Both smartphones were earlier launched in China. According to a new leak, Xiaomi will first bring Redmi 7 to India followed by Redmi Y3 and possibly the Redmi 7A as well. Redmi Y3 was recently spotted on Wi-Fi certification website with Android 9 Pie. Like the Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3 is also expected to be a selfie-focused smartphone.

Redmi 7 will most likely succeed Redmi 6 which Xiaomi launched in India last September. In China, Redmi 7 starts at RMB 699 which translates to roughly Rs 7,200. Redmi 7 is available in three colour options of black, red, and blue. It features a waterdrop notch like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi 7 specifications

Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor, and is available in three storage options. It comes with 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage, 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage.

In the photography department, Redmi 7 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel front camera. On the software front, Redmi 7 runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery, and houses a rear fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 17:00 IST