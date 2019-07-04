Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Thursday introduced a new budget smartphone in India. Called Redmi 7A, the latest smartphone joins Xiaomi’s current Redmi 7 lineup and succeeds Redmi 6A phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available in two options, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199 respectively. The company is offering the base model of the phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,799. The top-end model is also available with Rs 200 discount, bringing down the price to Rs 5,999.

The phone will go on sale in India on July 11 via Flipkart.com. Redmi 7A will also be available on Mi.com and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. Redmi 7A will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Gold colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Android Pie-based MIUI and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes in 2GB/16GB and 2GB/32GB options. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a 12-megapixel camera (Sony IMX486 sensor) on the back. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Other key features of the phone include AI face unlock, fingerprint sensor, microUSB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7A also features splash-proof nano-coating which to said to help reduce corrosion caused due to common liquids such as sweat, oils, beverages etc.

