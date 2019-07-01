Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch date revealed: All you need to know about Redmi 6A successor

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will launch its latest budget smartphone Redmi 7A in India on July 4, a top company executive said on Monday.

“Mi fans, here’s something exciting. We are set to launch the #Redmi7A on 4th July,” Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet.

The Redmi 7A will have a more powerful processor than its predecessor, the Redmi 6A.

“#Redmi4A, #Redmi5A, & #Redmi6A all featured a quadcore processor. With the #Redmi7A we will take it a step further,” Jain said.

The device is already official in some international markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset and not a MediaTek chipset like the Redmi 6A, reported GizmoChina. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, it includes a single sensor on the front as well as on the back. The phone includes a 13MP camera sensor on the rear panel while on the front, it equips a 5MP camera. The phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Xiaomi has sold 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, 5A and 6A smartphones till April this year.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 18:55 IST