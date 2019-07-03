Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch on July 4: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is set to launch in India on July. Touted as the successor to Redmi 6A, Xiaomi’s latest smartphone will be targeted at the budget under Rs 10,000 segment.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Redmi 7A has already been listed on Flipkart. The listing features “desh ka smartphone” branding, akin to Redmi Go. Interested users can register themselves for the phone on the e-commerce website.

Specification details of Redmi 7A are scant right now. But company VP Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed an upgrade in the performance department. The phone is likely to use a superior octa-core Qualcomm chipset.

1 day to go!



Tomorrow we'll unveil the new era for '#Redmi A' series: #Redmi7A!



Am super excited about the special feature that we've upgraded for India! 🇮🇳 Moreover we also have a very special surprise for you all 😉



RT if you're excited 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ #SmartDeshkaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/c6fCxZ95YQ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 3, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will join the company’s Redmi 7 series which is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 7 supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 sports a 6.3-inch dot notch display with HD+ resolution. The phone features a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI dual rear cameras. It offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone also has fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:19 IST