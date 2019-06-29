Xiaomi Redmi 7A to launch in India next month

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest budget smartphone Redmi 7A in India next month along with Redmi K20 and K20 Pro devices.

Xiaomi’s India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Redmi 7A will succeed the Redmi 6A smartphone in the Indian market.

He revealed that the company has sold 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, 5A, and 6A smartphones till April this year.

#Redmi7A: we are upgrading a MASSIVE feature for the India variant. #MadeForIndia #MakeInIndia 🇮🇳



Something that all of you loved in #RedmiNote7 & #MiA2! Something that none of the other brands provide under ₹20,000 segment.



Any guesses? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ #SmartDeshkaSmartphone — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 29, 2019

Redmi 7A is already official in some international markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. In terms of memory, it comes with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.

In the photography department, Redmi 7A sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

