Xiaomi Redmi 7A to launch in India on July 4: Set to succeed Redmi 6A

Xiaomi on Monday announced that it will launch a new Redmi 7A in India on July 4. Set to succeed Redmi 6A, Xiaomi’s latest smartphone is set to come with improvements in the performance department.

Touted as “Desh ka smartphone”, Xiaomi’s new phone is already listed on Flipkart. Interested users can also register themselves on the website.

Ahead of the official launch, company VP Manu Kumar Jain hinted at using an upgraded processor in Redmi 7A. It may be recalled that Redmi 6 series came with a quad-core processor. With Redmi 7A, Xiaomi may go for an octa-core Qualcomm chip. There could also be improvements in the screen and camera departments.

Redmi 7A will join Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 which is available online at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, Redmi 7 comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a 6.3-inch dot notch display with HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI dual rear cameras. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone also has fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:44 IST