Xiaomi Redmi 8 India launch: Specifications, features, and everything else you need to know

After launching Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is going to unveil a new Redmi 8 on October 9. The new Redmi 8 series will succeed Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 which launched in India earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed key features of the new Redmi 8 smartphone.

According to official Xiaomi teasers, Redmi 8 will come with better camera and battery features. The teaser also reveals a dual-rear camera setup on the phone. Xiaomi says the camera will feature a “flagship Sony sensor” with improved edge detection and precise skin tone mapping.

Easy to guess isn't it? 😎 RT and comment if you know the answers. 🔄#Xiaomi ♥️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/SHlb5V9ckg — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 8, 2019

On the battery, Xiaomi says the phone offers “the most updated battery setup.” Another Xiaomi teaser confirms dot notch display on the front with bigger size. The Xiaomi Redmi 8 phone will come with an Aura Mirror design as well. The phone will also come with splash resistance as seen in some of the recent budget Redmi phones.

According to a recent 91Mobile report, Xiaomi Redmi 8 will come with up to 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The phone is rumoured to come with a large 6.26-inch HD+ display. The dual camera setup will sport 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it will have an 8-megapixel camera. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

