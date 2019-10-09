Xiaomi Redmi 8 launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its Redmi 8 smartphone in India. The latest Xiaomi phone is available in 3GB, 32GB and 4GB, 64GB variants. The two models are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be available from October 12 via mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. Xiaomi says it will offer the 4GB model of the for an introductory price of Rs 7,999 (for the first 5 million units).

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Full Specifications, Features

Redmi 8 comes with an Aura Mirror design as teased earlier. The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red. Redmi 8 has p2i splash proof coating along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The dual SIM phone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, expandable up to 512GB.

Redmi 8 comes with AI dual camera. It sports 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear sensors with f/1.8, 1.4um pixel size, and dual PD support. Under the hood is a Sony IMX363 sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera recognises 33 categories including 6 India specific modes. The camera also comes with Google Lens integration.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports USB Type-C support. Xiaomi says the new phone can deliver up to 27 days of standby time, 12 hours of gaming, and 21.5 hours of video playback. Redmi 8 supports 18W fast charging as well but the phone has 10W charger in the box. The phone comes with Face Unlock feature along with a fingerprint reader on the back.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:36 IST