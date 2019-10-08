Xiaomi Redmi 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, Google Pixel 4: Top phones to look forward to after Apple iPhone 11 launch

tech

Apple iPhone 11 isn’t the last big smartphone launch of the year. OnePlus, Google and many other brands still have some surprises left up their sleeves. While OnePlus is gearing up for the OnePlus 7T Pro launch, Xiaomi will launch a new budget phone, Redmi 8. And of course, Google’s next-generation Pixel 4 is also coming. Let’s take a look at what to look forward from these new interesting phones.

OnePlus 7T Pro

We’re just 48 hours away from the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro. The successor to OnePlus 7 Pro is set to come with incremental specifications upgrade along with better camera features. There are also reports of faster charging feature on the new OnePlus smartphone. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon India as “notify me.” Ahead of the official launch, CEO Pete Lau posted a photo of what’s being dubbed as McLaren Edition of OnePlus 7T Pro.

Google Pixel 4

Google’s Pixel 4 is turning out to be the worst kept secret. Google, however, will not mind it considering the hype around its hardware launch. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available in 64GB and 128GB variants with prices starting at Rs 55,800 (after currency conversion).

Google Pixel 4 series will be known for its advanced camera and software experience. For instance, a Soli radar motion chip will enable air gesture feature. This essentially means you can perform certain tasks such as changing music tracks or snoozing alarm by just waving your hands. Another confirmed feature is faster facial recognition. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 will also introduce raise to wake Google Assistant.

There is also some excitement around the camera capabilities of Pixel 4. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 will have dual rear cameras including 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. One of the biggest camera features will be a dedicated “astrophotography” mode for night sky photography.

Motorola One Pro

We’re not sure if the phone will launch with the same moniker but a new Motorola phone with pop-up selfie camera is doing the rounds on the web. According to reports, Motorola One will come with a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera – a first for Motorola. Leaked photos reveal stock Android experience and a vertical camera panel on the back. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Redmi8 comes with a flagship-level Sony sensor

Introducing bigger battery & fast Charging support to ensure you are never out of action.



Arriving on 9th Oct.



Xiaomi Redmi 8

If you’re not keen on investing in a new premium smartphone, Xiaomi is gearing up for the Redmi 8 launch in India on October 9. The smartphone will sport dual-rear cameras including a “flagship Sony sensor.” Xiaomi is also hinting at a longer battery life along with fast charging support. Some of the key features confirmed of the phone include splash resistance, aura mirror design, and multi-tasking support.

