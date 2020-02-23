e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual available through ‘special sale’: Check price, specifications, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual available through ‘special sale’: Check price, specifications, and more

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone ‘Redmi 8A Dual’ is available through a special sale. Check price and other details here.

tech Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Check new offers on Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Check new offers on Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi is offering its new budget smartphone ‘Redmi 8A Dual’ through a special sale on Mi.com and Amazon India. Under this sale, you can buy the phone on open sale until February 28 midnight.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual had launched in India earlier this month. An upgraded version of Redmi 8, the new smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 6,499 (base model). The top-end model featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Full Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.2-inch HD LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone features 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. The camera comes with features such as Google Lens integration. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

For performance, Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The smartphone supports 512GB expandable storage via a microSD slot. Redmi 8A Dual is one of the few budget phones to come with VoWI-Fi support out-of-the-box. The phone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also comes features USB Type-C port and reverse charging support.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
MiG 29K aircraft on training sortie crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
From H-1B visas to trade, Congress throws questions at PM Modi ahead of Trump visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech