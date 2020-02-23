Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual available through ‘special sale’: Check price, specifications, and more

tech

Xiaomi is offering its new budget smartphone ‘Redmi 8A Dual’ through a special sale on Mi.com and Amazon India. Under this sale, you can buy the phone on open sale until February 28 midnight.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual had launched in India earlier this month. An upgraded version of Redmi 8, the new smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 6,499 (base model). The top-end model featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.2-inch HD LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone features 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. The camera comes with features such as Google Lens integration. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

For performance, Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The smartphone supports 512GB expandable storage via a microSD slot. Redmi 8A Dual is one of the few budget phones to come with VoWI-Fi support out-of-the-box. The phone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also comes features USB Type-C port and reverse charging support.

