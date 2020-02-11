e-paper
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,499: Check specs, features

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,499: Check specs, features

Xiaomi has launched a new budget phone ‘Redmi 8A Dual’ in India. Check full specifications and features.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:30 IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched
         

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday launched its first products of the year in India. The first in the series is Redmi 8A Dual.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 2GB, 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,499. The 3GB, 32GB model is priced at Rs 6,999. The phone will go on sale in India on February 18 via mi.com, and Amazon India. The Redmi 8A Dual comes in Sky White, Sea Blue, and Midnight Grey colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Full Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.2-inch HD LCD display. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has p2i nano coating making it splash proof.

The phone comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. The camera comes integrated with Google Lens. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

For performance, Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It supports 512GB expandable storage via a microSD slot. The phone also supports VoWI-Fi support out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Redmi 8A Dual also comes with USB Type-C port and reverse charging capacity.

Vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A had launched in September last year. The phone comes in 2GB, 32GB and 3GB and 32GB RAM and storage variants. The Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi 8A runs on Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Other key specs of Redmi 8A include dual SIM support,microSD card which supports up to 512GB storage, and P2i coating.

