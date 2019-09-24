Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes to India tomorrow: What to expect from Redmi 7A successor

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:01 IST

As the festival season inches closer, Xiaomi is gearing up for a new smartphone launch in India. Called Redmi 8A, the smartphone is going to come with some big upgrades over the predecessor, Redmi 7A. Xiaomi has already confirmed Redmi 8A will sport USB Type-C port and fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is rumoured to come with a bigger 5,000mAh battery as well. According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi 8A will have a 6.2-inch HD+ display. Under the hood the smartphone run on an octa-core processor. Redmi 8A will offer up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB built-in storage.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone is also going to offer better camera specifications. The smartphone will reportedly feature 12-megapixel dual-rear cameras. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Redmi 7A

The last generation Redmi 7A has much smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s entry-level 439 processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone has 12megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi 7A is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi 7A comes in 16GB and 32GB storage options. Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available in India at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:00 IST