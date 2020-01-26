Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon, reveals new Geekbench listing

tech

Xiaomi’s entry-level phone, Redmi 8A, will reportedly receive the long-awaited Android 10 update very soon.

The smartphone with the latest Android iteration has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing indicates a new software update will arrive sooner than expected.

The new listing comes months after Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 11 update to Redmi 8A users. The update brought a host of features including a new look, Mi Share file transfer feature, and a document preview feature. The update, however, was still was Android Pie-based. The last major update came this month in the form of January security update.

With the new update, Xiaomi Redmi 8A could be one of the very few under Rs 7,000 smartphones in India to offer Android 10. Right now, it’s not known what Android 10 features will make it to the Redmi 8A. We can expect Xiaomi to retain some of the core features such as smart reply and digital wellbeing.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India in September last year. The smartphone is available online for a starting price of Rs 6,499.

The Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB built-in storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other important features of Xiaomi Redmi 8A include a 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C, and 18W charging support.