Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Redmi 7A: Price, specifications, features comparison

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Redmi 7A isn’t one year old and Xiaomi has already launched a successor. Aiming to tap the upcoming online sales and festival season, Xiaomi on Wednesday introduced Redmi 8A. The new smartphone comes with some important upgrades over the predecessor. Xiaomi says it will continue to sell Redmi 7A for the time being and has even slashed the price to Rs 4,999 (base model). If you’re looking to buy the new Xiaomi phone, here’s what you get in the latest model.

Display and design

Even as Xiaomi moved to more modern 19:9 and notched display design on its Redmi Note series, the Redmi 7A surprisingly had the older 18:9 aspect ratio. The latest Redmi 8A comes with a larger 6.22-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. There’s also Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The older Redmi 7A has a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with an older 18:9 format. Both Redmi 8A and Redmi 7A don’t have a fingerprint sensor.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi 8A improves in the camera department as well. The latest model sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with AI portrait mode and scene detection, and dual PD autofocus. The rear sensor is Sony IMX363, the same one on the Poco F1. The phone also features an 8-megapixel camera up for selfies with AI portrait mode.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Auto HDR, and single-tone flash. The selfie camera also supports AI background blurring and AI Beautify modes.

Performance

Both Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Redmi 7A run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Redmi 8A now comes in two variants, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 7A is available in 2GB with 16GB and 2GB 32GB storage. There’s also a bigger 5,000mAh battery on Redmi 8A with USB Type-C port for charging. The company is bundling a 18W charger along with the phone. Redmi 7A has a 4,000mAh battery. Both the phones come with 2+1 full sim Slot.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:01 IST