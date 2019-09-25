Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,499

tech

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes with a refreshed design, upgraded cameras and performance as compared to last year’s Redmi 7A. The smartphone will go on sale from September 29 on mi.com and Flipkart. It will also be available throughout Flipkart Big Billion Days sale till October 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A starts at Rs 6,499 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 8A also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which will retail at Rs 6,999. There are three colour options for Redmi 8A – ‘Midnight Black’, ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Sunset Red’.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a dot notch on top. The smartphone’s display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor.

For photography, Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 rear camera with AI portrait mode and scene detection, and dual PD autofocus. There’s an 8-megapixel camera up for selfies with AI portrait mode. Redmi 8A also offers AI face unlock for security.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 8A include dual SIM support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. The smartphone has a 2+1 SIM slot for microSD card which supports up to 512GB storage. Redmi 8A is also splash proof with P2i coating and comes with wireless FM radio support. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

