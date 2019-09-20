Xiaomi Redmi 8A with 5,000mAh battery to launch in India next week

tech

Xiaomi will soon update its budget segment in India with the launch of Redmi 8A. Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch of Redmi 8A for September 25, and has teased the new phone as well.

The new Redmi 8A smartphone will succeed the existing Redmi 7A which retails at Rs 5,999. Redmi 8A already looks to be a big upgrade over Redmi 7A with a bigger display and battery. Teasers confirm Redmi 8A will feature a notched display in red and blue colour options. Redmi 8A will most likely house a 5,000mAh battery as teased by Redmi India on Twitter.

While Xiaomi is yet to make the details of its new phone official, leaks have given us an idea on what to expect. Redmi 8A is expected to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor. In terms of storage, Redmi 8A could be launched with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB built-in storage.

For photography, Redmi 8A is expected to house a dual-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie camera could be an 8-megapixel sensor. Redmi 8A is also said to launch with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

In comparison, Redmi 7A launched with a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 processor, and 2GB of RAM. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi 7A comes in two storage options of 16GB and 32GB. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone also supports face unlock.

