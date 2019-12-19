e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi 9 key specifications leak, launch expected in Q1 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9 key specifications leak, launch expected in Q1 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2020. Here’s what to expect from the Redmi 8 successor.

tech Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Xiaomi Redmi 9 key specifications leak
Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor to Redmi 8 series. Conveniently dubbed as Redmi 9, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online.

According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi 9 will run on MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It’s worth noting that the chipset hasn’t officially launched yet but is expected to be announced very soon. Considering that Redmi Note 8 Pro uses Helio G90T SoC, the upcoming Redmi phone could bring some of the performance-driven features to the budget category.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will reportedly come with a 6.6-inch display with dot notch. The base model of the phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Redmi 9 could also launch with the latest MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Xiaomi Redmi 9 will launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 is available in India for a starting price of Rs 7,999. Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch screen and the base model has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top features of the phone include a 12-megapixel AI dual camera, 5,000mAh battery, and finger sensor.

There’s also a Redmi 8A which is available for a starting price of Rs 6,499. The phone comes with a 6.22-inch dot notch display. It has a 5,000mAh battery, USB Type-C port, 18W fast charging support, and 12-megapixel AI camera.

