Xiaomi Redmi 9 leak hints towards quad-rear camera, Helio G80 processor

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:43 IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 back in October last year. And earlier this month, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 series consisting of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones. However, we still haven’t heard anything about the standard Redmi 9 so far.

But reports hint that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi 8 successor soon. According to a report by GizChina, the Redmi 9 could arrive in the third quarter of the year.

A separate report says that the Redmi 9 would come with a vertically stacked quad-rear camera setup. The rear camera module is such that the triple rear camera setup and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor are placed in a single module in the centre of the back, while the fourth camera sensor, presumably a depth sensor is placed separately on the right side of the camera module.

The news comes as a courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambore, who shared an image of the Redmi 9 on Twitter. Apart from giving us an early glimpse of the Redmi 8 successor, the tipster also shared some key details about the upcoming smartphone.

As per his report, the Redmi 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and that it will come with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

He also says that the Redmi 9 is expected to cost under Rs 10,000 and that it will be available in at least two colour variants, that is Purple and Green.

Meanwhile, the report by the publication states that the upcoming smartphone could come with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants and have up to 64GB of storage capacity. Additionally, the phone is likely to come with an 8-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger.