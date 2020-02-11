e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi 9A, RedmiBook to launch in India: Expected specs, features, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, RedmiBook to launch in India: Expected specs, features, and more

Xiaomi will launch new Redmi devices in India today. Here’s what we know about these devices so far.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi to launch new laptop today along with a new budget phone, powerbank
Xiaomi to launch new laptop today along with a new budget phone, powerbank(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi will launch new products in India today. The company has been building hype around its new products for quite some time. A dedicated events website hints at a launch of new smartphone. There are also rumours of Xiaomi launching a new powerbank and RedmiBook, which will be its first laptop in India.

Redmi 9A

According to reports, Xiaomi will launch ‘Redmi 9A’ in India today. The “desh ka damdaar smartphone” marketing also directs at the entry-level Redmi series. The dedicated events page reveals the phone will have a dot notch display and a big 5,000mAh battery. Reports suggest Redmi 9 will land with dual rear cameras and MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor.

 

RedmiBook

Redmi, now a Xiaomi’s sub-brand in India, will expand its portfolio with a new laptop. Right now it’s not clear whether the 13-inch model or the 14-inch model of RedmiBook will come to India. RedmiBook 13 has a 13-inch full HD+ display. The laptop is available the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options.

Powerbank

One of the teasers posted by Xiaomi recently also hinted at the launch of a new powerbank. Specifics of the powerbank aren’t known yet but it’s safe to speculate the device will come with USB Type-C support and higher capacity than the ones available right now. It’s likely to come with an ‘affordable’ pricing as well.

