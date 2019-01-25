Redmi Go: Full specifications of Xiaomi’s cheapest phone revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Go is set to launch in India this year along with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Considered as Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone, Redmi Go is also the company’s first smartphone based on Google’s Android Go platform.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Redmi Go’s full specifications have been revealed by a Philippino blog Revu.com.ph. Interestingly enough, Redmi Go has also been listed on a few e-commerce platforms, indicating at the imminent launch of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5.0-inch 16:9 LCD display with HD resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 72% NTSC colour gamut. It runs on entry-level Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD.

Redmi Go sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, HDR and LED flash. On the front it has a 5-megapixel camera with 1.12um pixel size and f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone comes with Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB, and 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition).

Here's your first look at the Xiaomi Redmi Go, the upcoming Android Go Smartphone. Click on the images below to see full resolution renders and full specs of the upcoming smartphone, launching soon in India! (First spotted by https://t.co/Jha1L96xJX ).#RedmiGO#Redmi#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/nf6LX4yAOP — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2019

Android Go Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Go may have underwhelming specifications but the Android Go ensures that software experience remains fluid. Android Go is Google’s lightweight Android OS which has been optimised for entry-level phones with specs like 512MB RAM or 1GB of RAM.

According to Google, Android Go launches 15% faster than the full-fledged operating system. The lightweight operating system is backed by a wide catalogue of lite apps including YouTube Go, Files Go, and Maps Go among others.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:16 IST