Xiaomi Redmi Go launched for Rs 6,500 approximately, Note 7 Pro key specifications revealed
Xiaomi Redmi Go is now official. The company’s first Android Go-based smartphone, Redmi Go, is priced at 80 Euroes (Rs 6,500 approximately). Redmi Go will be soon available in Europe followed by wider roll-out. Xiaomi has also revealed key specifications of the much-hyped Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi Go
As expected, Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone. It comes with a 5-inch HD display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked up to 1.4GHz. The phone comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB built-in storage. It supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card.
It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.1, and microUSB.
"GO" for something new! Today we're introducing the new #RedmiGo. RT if you'll be getting one #GoSmartDoMore pic.twitter.com/H9lPR9C5Sm— Mi (@xiaomi) January 29, 2019
Highlight of the phone, however, is the Android Go software platform. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, Android Go allows faster performance on low-end phones featuring 512MB of RAM or 1GB of RAM. Backed by a range of Lite applications, Android Go is said to be 15% faster than the full-fledged operating system.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi has already launched Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi has also started to tease the launch of its Redmi Note 7 in India.
It's gonna be legen… wait for it… dary! #ԀW8ᔭ pic.twitter.com/qUYb4a9myp— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 29, 2019
The company is said to be working on a new Pro variant with better 48-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi has now hinted that Redmi Note 7 Pro will debut with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Apart from minor specifications upgrade, Redmi Note 7 Pro will have same specifications as Note 7 - 4,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 660 processor, VoLTE and 13-megapixel selfie camera.
First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:23 IST