Redmi Go: All you need to know about Xiaomi’s first Android Go phone

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro may be the most anticipated budget phones of the year but Xiaomi has another phone up its sleeve that is set to launch in India soon. Called Redmi Go, it is said to be Xiaomi’s first phone based on Google’s Android Go platform.

Interestingly enough, Redmi Go hasn’t been officially announced by Xiaomi yet. But the recent report by Mysmartprice claimed Redmi Go is the third phone tagging along with Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro in the coming weeks.

Redmi Go has made multiple unofficial appearances on the web in last couple of months. As mentioned earlier, it’s based on Google’s Go software platform. This version of Android is customised for low-end phones with entry-level specs such as 512MB or 1GB of RAM.

It also has software-level optimisation for faster app load times. According to Google, Android Go opens about 15% faster than the main version. Backing the lightweight software is Google’s big catalogue of lite applications such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Files Go and Maps Go among others.

As far as the device specifications go, Xiaomi Redmi Go is said to come with a 5.9-inch HD+ display 18:9 aspect ratio with Android 9 Pie (Go edition) and 1GB of RAM. It is also said to feature 16GB built-in storage, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-SIM support. It will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Go is also said to be the company’s cheapest Android smartphone. Currently, Redmi 6-series is the most affordable phones from Xiaomi. Redmi Go could be even cheaper than Redmi 6.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:14 IST