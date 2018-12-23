Redmi Go: All you need to know Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone

Xiaomi is set to be the latest smartphone brand to join Google’s Android Go programme. The company’s first phone under this new series is going to be Redmi Go. Expected to launch early next year, Xiaomi Redmi Go is also said to be the company’s most affordable smartphone thus far.

For the uninitiated, Android Go is Google’s new programme under which it optimises its latest version of Android operating system for low-end phones. The lightweight operating system is backed by a wide catalogue of lite apps including YouTube Go, Files Go, and Maps Go among others.

Google says Android Go works with phones featuring low-end specs such as 512MB or 1GB of RAM. Android Go also has optimisation for faster loading of applications – Google claims it’s about 15% faster than the full-fledged operating system.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Redmi Go has already made an unofficial appearance on the web. The phone with M1903C3GG model number has been spotted certification platforms in the US, China, and Russia, hinting at a global launch of the phone.

According to the listings, Xiaomi Redmi Go will come with an 18:9 display with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-SIM support. The phone will run on Android 9 Pie (Go edition) and have 1GB of RAM. Right now, there’s no word on other important specifications such as processor and camera capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Go could be one of the top phones from the company early next year. Xiaomi is also working on a mid-range smartphone with 48-megapixel rear camera. Called Redmi 2 Pro, this Xiaomi phone is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other expected features of the phone include 480 fps HD slo-mo recording, three-rear cameras, and Adreno 612 GPU for graphics.

Xiaomi’s perhaps last phone of the year is going to be the Mi Play. Set to launch on December 24, Xiaomi Mi Play will come with waterdrop notch, radiant glass-like back panel, and gaming-focused features. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 15:16 IST