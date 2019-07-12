Xiaomi Redmi K20 ‘alpha sale’ opens: You can book the next flagship for Rs 855

tech

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:06 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. Touted as “Flagship Killer 2.0”, Redmi K20 series is set to take on the likes of OnePlus 7 and other affordable premium smartphones in India. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi is hosting an ‘alpha sale’ for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi’s alpha sale for Redmi K20 opens today at 12 noon on Mi.com and Flipkart.com. Interested customers can reserve the Redmi K20 Pro or Redmi K20 by paying Rs 855 and buy the phone on official launch date, which is July 17. You can also cancel the order made during the alpha sale. While Mi.com will refund the amount, Flipkart will issue coupons for other purchase on its platform.

How to participate in alpha sale

On Mi.com, users need to pay Rs 855 to participate in the alpha sale. Users will receive alpha sale access and must return on July 17 to complete the transaction. Users will have the option to select the variant during the sale on July 17. Mi.com will issue an instant discount of Rs 855 during the check out.

On Flipkart.com, users need to buy Flipkart gift voucher worth Rs 855. Users then need to add the voucher to their account. Again, return to the e-commerce platform on July 17 to complete the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series

Redmi K20 seriesis the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Already launched in China, Redmi K20 Pro boasts of high-end specifications and new design. The latest smartphone has been confirmed to come with features such as slow motion videos at 960fps and P2i splash proof coating.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:58 IST